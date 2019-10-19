Home Cities Hyderabad

I-T department raids Hyderabad’s business house

During the raid, the I-T officials seized unaccounted assets worth Rs 17.4 crore and huge quantum of data from the company systems.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

The department did not reveal the group’s name as further probe is in progress.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at 30 locations on a “prominent” business group based in Hyderabad.

The department did not reveal the group’s name as further probe is in progress. It only hinted that it is “a prominent business group having interest in infrastructure, irrigation, hydrocarbons and power sectors”. 

Sources said the company has projects in many states apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the sources, the searches were done by a team from Delhi; the Hyderabad unit was not in the loop. The operation lasted three-four days and over 30 premises were covered in Hyderabad, NCR and Mumbai.

During the raid, the I-T officials seized unaccounted assets worth Rs 17.4 crore and huge quantum of data from the company systems.

“Evidence of illegal payments through hawala channels running into hundreds of crores have also been seized,” an official said. Evidence of large-scale bogus expenses, over-invoicing of purchase and sub-contract expenses were detected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Raids Hyderabad
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp