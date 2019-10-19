I-T department raids Hyderabad’s business house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at 30 locations on a “prominent” business group based in Hyderabad.



The department did not reveal the group’s name as further probe is in progress. It only hinted that it is “a prominent business group having interest in infrastructure, irrigation, hydrocarbons and power sectors”.

Sources said the company has projects in many states apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the sources, the searches were done by a team from Delhi; the Hyderabad unit was not in the loop. The operation lasted three-four days and over 30 premises were covered in Hyderabad, NCR and Mumbai.

During the raid, the I-T officials seized unaccounted assets worth Rs 17.4 crore and huge quantum of data from the company systems.



“Evidence of illegal payments through hawala channels running into hundreds of crores have also been seized,” an official said. Evidence of large-scale bogus expenses, over-invoicing of purchase and sub-contract expenses were detected.