Longing for darkness

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This time of the year isn’t for log fires in this part of the country given the winters are mild over here and their duration is brief. But it does get twinkly at homes with battery-charged fairy lights and electronic tea-lights lighted up on purpose to create the mood, the nostalgia, the attempt to capture the fleeting times gone by. Of togetherness. Of family stories. Of anecdotes over plates of roasted peanuts and ginger tea. Soft blankets pulled over. Cushions burdened with cold backs.

The floating conversations especially during power outage. And the moon rose highlighting only certain parts of streets of the neighourhood where power-less darkness was celebrated, cherished. But as we prepare to enter a new decade these vignettes appear as prints in sepia, embossed in years gone by. October is also the World Mental Health Awareness Month and recollections like these by the denizens bring attention to the rising youth melancholia and how the disconnect with family and neighbourhood is adding more to it.

For those who have immigrated from one state to another which is totally different in terms of geography, climate, food habits it can get lonelier. Liyi Manas, 26-year-old PhD candidate at EFLU really misses the winter months in her home town Dibrugarh and the time spent with her loved ones especially since she has anxiety issues and now is on her own. She reminisces, “During power cuts we used to light a bonfire of twigs and just sit around it drinking tea and relishing some barbecue items while someone plays harmonica or sung songs. That’s when we’d hear stories from elders, connect with our own deep emotions in the dark night. I miss it all here.” That’s how British author Jeanette Winterson writes in The Guardian: “I have noticed that when all the lights are on, people tend to talk about what they are doing – their outer lives. Sitting round in candlelight or firelight, people start to talk about how they are feeling – their inner lives. They speak subjectively, they argue less, there are longer pauses.”

In Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection ‘Interpreter of Maladies’ she writes in the tale ‘A Temporary Matter’ about a couple in a tumultuous marriage. And after four days of power cut they reconnect with each other. The story trails over human emotions, bonding with other humans over food shared in leisure time without the urgency of deadlines or the continuous bombardment of notifications only to kindle the feelings of togetherness in spaces of conversations fuelled with darkness, togetherness.

Darkness, which is natural. Darkness which is where we come from. Darkness is where we are born. But the complete lack of it in a forever-lit world tends to alienate one from one’s own feelings. Says life coach and counsellor Iti Srinivas, “Sunlight sets the natural clock in our body and if artificial light is forever present in the ambience it disturbs the natural cycle affecting mood patterns and bonding thanks to the secretion of hormones like melatonin which helps you relax and sleep better. At the same time, when it is dark and your family members and friends are around sharing stories, then of course, it helps one feel nicer and bond with one another better. It cuts down the feeling of loneliness.”

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress .com