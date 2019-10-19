Home Cities Hyderabad

Passion is all that matters

On the eve of International Chefs Day, a renowned chef from the city speaks about what his normal day is like, attributes needed to succeed and more in this candid chat

Published: 19th October 2019

By Satya Pandari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The dish is too spicy. I asked for a moderately spicy one. Is this how you serve your customers?”“How much time do you take to get the dish I ordered?”
Staff working in restaurants come across such outbursts from the guests many a time. I believe it is the duty of the executive chef handling the team to listen patiently to what the guest has to say. We go by the motto “The customer is always right”. Listening in a non-judgmental manner is important. We need to stop all the thoughts swirling around in our minds and listen to what actually is being said. Renowned researcher Albert Mehrabian concluded that only 7 per cent of the communication is verbal, and the rest is non-verbal, comprising body language (55 per cent) and tone of voice (38 per cent).

The art of perfection
Cooking is an art. There is no such thing as a perfect dish. If it can be improvised, it has to be improvised. I always make it a point to tell my team about the nuances of cooking. The way the vegetables must be cut, the sauces to use, the right amount of spices, and so on. Every day is a different day for us, and we give cent per cent to every dish we make.
I feel happy when guests empty the plate of whatever they ordered. If even some portion of the dish is leftover on their plate, I believe we need to better ourselves and ensure the ‘plate gets emptied’ next time around!
We always go to the table and ask for feedback from the customer, both positive and negative, if any. If a guest complains that the dish is too spicy, we prepare the dish again as per the customer’s preferences.

What a normal day is like
I start from home early in the morning. The breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and I ensure everything goes smoothly. We have a daily team briefing where we go through all the necessary steps to be taken in preparing the dishes. I check the menus everyday, and ensure proper hygiene is strictly followed by the team. I ensure live counters and live stations have different, cyclic menus.
I also check the quality and taste of the food. My specialisation is European cuisine. I also cook various South Indian cuisines. In addition, I like Thai food such as Panang curry, Red curry, Green curry, etc. I’m more fond of Asian food.

Perception
Gone are the days when chefs used to be looked down upon. Today, the food and beverage sector is an important aspect in our economy. A chef has a chance to express his/her creativity. Chefs can work even after retirement, provided their physical and mental faculties are in good shape.

Personal life
Working irregular hours has its toll on the personal life of chefs. As for me, I would say that I am lucky to have a wonderful wife who understands and supports me completely. She knows how the role and the industry is like, and how I get to work on weekends, as we have lots of food festivals and events happening over the weekend.
I take my weekly off on a weekday, and she has gotten adjusted to my schedule. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today!

Passion
To youngsters who seek to make a name for themselves in this industry, I have only one suggestion. Be passionate about what you do. This is the most important attribute for an aspiring chef. I have been interested in cooking since my childhood. Passion helps you overcome obstacles and achieve your goals. You have to be satisfied in what you are doing.

(The writer is the Executive Sous Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC)

