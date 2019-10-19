Rock blasting at My Homegroup's construction site cracks open basement wall in adjacent 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of lapse, the wall of the basement parking in Rajapushpa apartment of Kokapet cracked apart by over five inches, exposing the inner concrete of the structure, after an adjacent under-construction site owned by My Homegroup blasted rocks.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. The residents reportedly felt a violent jolt due to the loud sound, that shook five towers in the complex. The tremors were so loud that even the furniture up at the 13th floor was quaking. A case has been booked with Narsingi police under Section 9B of Explosives Act and IPC 427 and 336, against the contractor Shyamlal who was working for My Home Constructions.

When the incident occurred, worried residents ran for cover, only to discover the gash that the blast had left on the basement wall, which split the wall internally.

“My Home has been blasting rocks routinely here, which has always been an inconvenience. But this time, the blast was roughly around a mere 10 feet away from our building, resulting in structural damages to our flat with 1,110 homes,” said A Krishna, a resident. The basement with the damaged wall has five towers on top, along with the clubhouse. The other six towers are separated from this basement structure. The Rajapushpa builders sent in their engineers on Friday to investigate the matter. They have ordered the reconstruction of the structure, in order to ensure there are no further damages.

Meanwhile, the residents took out a rally against this atrocity, demanding that the blasting be stopped immediately to ensure their safety. Over 1,000 residents came down to the My Home construction site and held a silent protest, carrying placards with slogans like “Blast to build and not to kill”. Young kids held placards that read “My Home Stop the blasting, save my sweet home”.

Meanwhile, police authorities said that there was no need to evacuate the residents, and that investigation were underway.