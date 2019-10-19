Home Cities Hyderabad

Rock blasting at My Homegroup's construction site cracks open basement wall in adjacent 

Meanwhile, police authorities said that there was no need to evacuate the residents, and that investigations were underway.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kokapet residents stage a protest against rock blasting in Hyderabad on Friday; (above) wall of flat basement cracked open due to rock blasting at an adjacent site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of lapse, the wall of the basement parking in Rajapushpa apartment of Kokapet cracked apart by over five inches, exposing the inner concrete of the structure, after an adjacent under-construction site owned by My Homegroup blasted rocks.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. The residents reportedly felt a violent jolt due to the loud sound, that shook five towers in the complex. The tremors were so loud that even the furniture up at the 13th floor was quaking. A case has been booked with Narsingi police under Section 9B of Explosives Act and IPC 427 and 336, against the contractor Shyamlal who was working for My Home Constructions.
When the incident occurred, worried residents ran for cover, only to discover the gash that the blast had left on the basement wall, which split the wall internally.

“My Home has been blasting rocks routinely here, which has always been an inconvenience. But this time, the blast was roughly around a mere 10 feet away from our building, resulting in structural damages to our flat with 1,110 homes,” said A Krishna, a resident. The basement with the damaged wall has five towers on top, along with the clubhouse. The other six towers are separated from this basement structure. The Rajapushpa builders sent in their engineers on Friday to investigate the matter. They have ordered the reconstruction of the structure, in order to ensure there are no further damages.

Meanwhile, the residents took out a rally against this atrocity, demanding that the blasting be stopped immediately to ensure their safety. Over 1,000 residents came down to the My Home construction site and held a silent protest, carrying placards with slogans like “Blast to build and not to kill”. Young kids held placards that read “My Home Stop the blasting, save my sweet home”.

Meanwhile, police authorities said that there was no need to evacuate the residents, and that investigation were underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kokapet Wall Collapse My Homegroup Narsingi police Explosives Act Construction
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp