Toddler girl injured in mysterious explosion in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler girl was injured in a mysterious explosion at at VST colony near Habsiguda in the city on Saturday.

The incident occurred when she accidentally stepped on a plastic container that was lying in the backyard of their house. The Nacharam police suspect the container contained an unknown chemical which could have led to the blast.

As there was an explosion, residents were panicked and soon crowds gathered at the place. Police also rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and the container. Soon bomb squad, clues team and dogs squad were also rushed to the spot.

Later, the police confirmed that there were no explosives or any harmful material in the container and it was just due to a chemical reaction.

Inquiries revealed that the victim 15-month-old Chaitra was playing at the time of the incident. Her father K Srisailam, a private employee who was at home, also rushed to her rescue. He kicked the container away, during which his shoe got damaged due to the pressure from the container.

Further police found that the container which could be lying outside the backyard of the house made its way into the premises of the house.

Inspector M Mahesh from Nacharam police station said that the container was of one liter capacity and had an unknown chemical in it. As it was being stored for a long time in it without property precautions, it became solidified and when the girl stepped on it, it exploded with a loud sound. "A police team has seized the container with the chemicaland it will be sent for forensic analysis. We are probing how the container made its way into the premises," he said.

He further clarified that there is no explosives in the container as it is widely rumoured. The girl who injured her left toe was also rushed to hospital and is said to be out of danger. Further investigation is underway.