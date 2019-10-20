Hyderabad's Shri Ram Universal School holds ‘Educators’ Conclave’

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What must teachers do to arouse interest in kids? How should parents behave in front of their children? What efforts must principals take to ensure the well-being of their staff? How to make teaching an aspirational profession? What steps must managements take to ensure their schools are safe and inviting to kids? Who is a true leader? All these questions and more were discussed at length in a lively ‘Educators’ Conclave’ held at Anvaya Conventions, Gachibowli on Saturday.

The event was conducted by The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), as part of its year-long initiative ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’.

Honorary distinguished professor of ISRO Padmashri Dr YS Rajan, who spoke on ‘Kalam’s educational philosophy - today’s relevance’, was the chief guest of the event. “During the initial years of schooling, a teacher has to discover potential in the student; their character must be shaped properly,” he said. On the artificial intelligence revolution, Dr YS Rajan said, “Technology is good, but we must direct it; it cannot be the master, we are the masters.”

The second keynote speaker Naga Prasad Tummala, chairman of People Combine Group, an education consulting service provider, spoke on ‘School Leaders’ Mindset - Thought Leadership - Teacher Empowerment’. Defining the meaning of leadership, he said, “A person who can influence others to better who they are is a leader. You are a leader by choice, not by designation.” He called upon all teachers to practise what they preach and inspire students to learn.

A panel discussion on ‘Parent Partnership in Schools’ was held, moderated by Silver Oaks International Schools director Seetha Murty. She opened the session by exhorting the parents to ask a thought-provoking question: Who has given right for the state to stop a child’s education (in view of the extension of school holidays due to the ongoing RTC strike). Where is the Right to Education to my child when the cause is not connected to me or my child? she thundered, asking parents what stops them from questioning the government.

Later, Dr A Senthil Kumaran, co-founder of networking platform The Learners Confluence, held an animated and lively discussion centred on ‘Trends in Education - Insight on National Education Policy (NEP) 2019’. As the Oracle of Delphi advised the ancient Greek kings, Dr A Senthil Kumaran offered a preview into the future of education, saying that going forward, students would have the option of choosing the subjects they want to study in schools! He emphasised on the importance of connecting with the child and also spoke on some of the desirable attributes of teachers and school culture, as mentioned in the draft NEP.

Afterwards, a panel discussion on ‘Teaching profession - making it aspirational’ was held, followed by a memorable storytelling session by Geeta Ramanujam, founder of The International Academy of Storytelling. She enacted the drama of a ‘housefly that forgot its name’, elaborating the importance of teaching through visualisation.

The event concluded after two other panel discussions on ‘AI - Aladdin’s Lamp or Pandora’s Box’ and ‘Happy Schools - Happy Teachers - Happy Students - Happy Parents’. Senior nuclear scientist Dr AP Jayaraman, The Shri Ram Schools (Delhi) director Manika Sharma, The Shri Ram Millenium Schools (Gurugram) director Uttara Singh, TSUS founder principal Dr Jyothi Reddy, directors Sindhura Indukuri and Aishwarya Kurra were the other dignitaries who took part in the event.