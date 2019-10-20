In a first, Kothaguda botanical garden ISO certified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kothaguda botanical garden and cycling park received ISO certification on Saturday, making it the first public garden in Telangana and probably in the country, to be awarded the quality certification. According to the ISO 9001:2015 certificate the garden received, the certification to the park is for ‘Creation of urban lung space for healthy citizens and promoting awareness about nature and environmental conservation amongst the stakeholders’.

The botanical garden is being maintained by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC). The TSFDC, VC and MD, P Raghuveer said that the certification was based on various parameters like leadership, people’s involvement, and safety and vision, which were audited by an independent agency over a period of one month.