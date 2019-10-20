KTR wants GHMC to strengthen Hyderabad's road network

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao has asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to develop slip roads in the Western part of the city on a war footing basis.

In a meeting held with department officials here on Saturday, the minister wanted them discussed identifying locations of slip roads and missing link roads in the IT corridor.

He directed the officials to find out more locations where there is a need for developing new roads in the city. KTR instructed the officials to initiate talks with railway officials where there is a need to construct Road Under Bridges (RuBs) and Road Over Bridges (RoBs) to ease traffic congestion.

The officials will make plans for laying link roads from Borabanda-Miyapur road to Hitec City and Madhapur. New linkage roads and main roads will be laid from Jubilee Hills to Knowledge city and Old Bombay Highway.

The government will also develop new arterial roads from Financial District to Kokapet, Tellapur, Nizampet, Kukatpaly, Hafizpet connecting Outer Ring Road. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Chief City planners, chief engineers participated in the meeting.

Arvind Kumar in a tweet invited suggestions on crucial missing road links which if connected will provide important road connectivity and continuation, and said the State government wishes to take up such link roads on priority.