Talks between Telangana Electricity Trade Union Front, Transco and Genco management go well

The talks between the leaders of Telangana Electricity Trade Union Front (TETUF) and the Transco and Genco management concluded on a positive note on Saturday.

TS Transco and Genco chairman D Prabhakar Rao with TETUF leaders after the meeting at Vidyut Soudha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The talks between the leaders of Telangana Electricity Trade Union Front (TETUF) and the Transco and Genco management concluded on a positive note on Saturday. The employees, as a result, have decided to call off their agitation.

The Telangana Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, along with other officials, held talks with the TETUF leaders at Vidyut Soudha. The management has agreed to enhance the DA and HRA for around 22,000 artisans. However, the management said that another meeting would be convened in the third week of November to decide the pay scale for the artisans who were recently absorbed into the power utility. 

The management also agreed to frame an Artisans Service Rules and Regulations. Artisans’ pay fixation will be done from October 1, 2019, as per the existing scale, while protecting their present consolidated remuneration.

Instead of VDA, DA will be given to artisans as per the scale. HRA, CCA, medical allowance, conveyance allowance will also be allowed as applicable, the management agreed.
The wage revision to artisans also will be considered during the next pay revision, the management said. 

