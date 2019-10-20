Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held with smuggled gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Three gold bars weighing 295.3, gms, 303.360 gms and 316.510 gms totalling 915.17 gms and worth Rs 35,50,858 was seized.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

Gold bars seized at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi airport. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

Three youngsters who were flying from Jeddah to Hyderabad were held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad after smuggled gold in the form of bars was seized from them. All three cases were detected by the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs Wing and 915.17 grams of gold, worth a total of Rs 35,50,858 was seized from them.

According to customs officials, the three passengers who arrived at the airport by a Singapore Airlines flight from Jeddah were intercepted at the international arrivals area on Saturday night based on credible input of gold being smuggled in the form of bars. On inquiry, it was found the passengers were carrying gold bars concealed in clothes in their hand baggage.

The three gold bars each weighed 295.3, gms, 303.360 gms and 316.510 gms totalling 915.17 gms and worth Rs 35,50,858. Further inquiry revealed that they were smuggling gold bars and were supposed to hand it over to an unknown receiver outside the airport.

Three cases have been registered and the three passengers were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

TAGS
gold Hyderabad airport gold smuggling
