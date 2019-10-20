Home Cities Hyderabad

Toddler injured in mysterious explosion in Hyderabad's VST Colony

A toddler was injured in a mysterious explosion at a residential colony near Habsiguda here on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler was injured in a mysterious explosion at a residential colony near Habsiguda here on Saturday. The explosion occurred when the girl accidentally stepped on a plastic container in her backyard.

The police suspect that the container had some unknown chemicals, which reacted and triggered the blast. The police confirmed that there were no explosives or harmful materials in the container, and it was just a chemical reaction.

The incident took place at VST Colony. The blast produced a loud noise, causing residents to panic. A crowd gathered at the spot, and the police arrived and cordoned off the area. The bomb squad, clues team, and dog squad also rushed to the spot. The victim, 15-month-old Chaitra, was playing when the incident occurred. Her father, K Srisailam, rushed to her rescue after hearing the explosion and kicked the container away. The girl’s left toe was injured in the explosion. She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The container, which had a capacity of one litre, had an unknown chemical, said M Mahesh, Inspector, Nacharam police station. The chemical had solidified as it was stored for a long time without precautions, and it exploded when the girl stepped on it. “We are probing how the container reached the premises,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Explosion Nacharam police station toddler injured
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp