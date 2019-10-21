Home Cities Hyderabad

500 dogs, 200 cats to take part in Petex India next month

Besides the expo, the event will also feature dog and at shows. In the Silver Jubilee Year of the Hyderabad Canine Club.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Over 500 dogs of more than 50 breeds both Indian and foreign and over 200 cats will take part in PETEX India, touted to be India’s largest pet care industry expo, comes to Hyderabad and the three-day event will take place at HITEX from November 1 to 3. The three-day India’s largest exhibition on the pet care industry to be held at Hitex from November 1 to 3 for three days.

Besides the expo, the event will also feature dog and at shows. In the Silver Jubilee Year of the Hyderabad Canine Club. More than 10 International Judges from 7 countries will take part. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected, Sambit Mund, General Manager, Business Development, Hitex and Dr. Subhash Babu, President of The Hyderabad Canine Club, Philip Butt, Honorary Secretary of The Hyderabad Canine Club announced in a press meet. Jiyaul Hoque, National Manager with dog food brand Pedigree said there are two crore pet dogs are there in India. Near `1,200 crore worth of dog food is sold in India every year. “Dogs which are supposed to be outside home have into the inside home.

And need to be fed well. This is driving the growth of the dog food, he shared. Jointly organized by HITEX and The Hyderabad Canine Club, PETEX INDIA is India’s largest exhibition on pet care products and services,” he added.

The event is a successful platform for national and international pet care companies to showcase their products, interact with customers, peers, veterinarians and experts from the industry, enhance brand awareness and build business collaborations. This event is supported by the People For Animals and Pet Practitioners Association of Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp