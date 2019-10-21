500 dogs, 200 cats to take part in Petex India next month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Over 500 dogs of more than 50 breeds both Indian and foreign and over 200 cats will take part in PETEX India, touted to be India’s largest pet care industry expo, comes to Hyderabad and the three-day event will take place at HITEX from November 1 to 3. The three-day India’s largest exhibition on the pet care industry to be held at Hitex from November 1 to 3 for three days.

Besides the expo, the event will also feature dog and at shows. In the Silver Jubilee Year of the Hyderabad Canine Club. More than 10 International Judges from 7 countries will take part. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected, Sambit Mund, General Manager, Business Development, Hitex and Dr. Subhash Babu, President of The Hyderabad Canine Club, Philip Butt, Honorary Secretary of The Hyderabad Canine Club announced in a press meet. Jiyaul Hoque, National Manager with dog food brand Pedigree said there are two crore pet dogs are there in India. Near `1,200 crore worth of dog food is sold in India every year. “Dogs which are supposed to be outside home have into the inside home.

And need to be fed well. This is driving the growth of the dog food, he shared. Jointly organized by HITEX and The Hyderabad Canine Club, PETEX INDIA is India’s largest exhibition on pet care products and services,” he added.

The event is a successful platform for national and international pet care companies to showcase their products, interact with customers, peers, veterinarians and experts from the industry, enhance brand awareness and build business collaborations. This event is supported by the People For Animals and Pet Practitioners Association of Telangana.