Man arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for smuggling balls of gold paste inside rectum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Hyderabad unit nabbed an air passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold paste in the form of small elliptical balls by concealing them in his rectum. The paste, weighing 832 grams and having gold content weighing 724 grams after purification, was seized from the passenger late on Friday night. The passenger had landed at the airport from Mumbai by an Air India flight.

He had received the smuggled material from a friend at the Mumbai airport. The balls were smuggled into the country through the Mumbai International Airport from the Middle-East. From Mumbai, the gold was handed over to the second passenger, who flew with it to Hyderabad.

According to officials, the passenger was intercepted after he landed at the RGI airport on Friday night and the smuggled gold worth Rs 28,87,400 was seized from him. Inquiries have revealed that the said passenger was entrusted with handing over the gold to a receiver outside the airport.