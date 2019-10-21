Runway Trends decoded for your festive look

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The festive season is just around the corner and as you get ready for all the celebrations, it’s time to upgrade your fashion and beauty quotient. The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 saw a trendy line-up of collections and stunning looks perfect for the festive season. Here’s a round-up of fashion from the biggest designers of the industry and beauty decodes from the official make up expert for Lakmé Fashion Week, Namrata Soni; which will help enhance your look this joyful season.

Statement Blouses

This season, blouses made a huge fashion statement on the runway and were a head turner. Manish Malhotra showcased his range with blouses which were all about power dressing; blouses with power sleeves, shoulder pads were spotted in his collection. Chic looking peplum blouses were spotted in Riddhi Mehra’s collection and sweetheart necks created timeless elegance in Anushree Reddy’s designs.

Beauty decode

A minimal look which will go perfectly with a statement blouse and complement the dramatic style. Get that dewy finish by using the highlighter and do up your eyes in a vibrant shade like a teal blue . Finally, give your lips a soft nude shade.



Floral Prints

Florals have always been a source of inspiration for designers. This season, designers like Rajdeep Ranawat, Payal Singhal and Nachiket Barve showcased their collection where intricate floral panels along with large floral motifs created an essence of glamour.

Beauty decode

The latest beauty trend shown on the runway was a new interpretation of the colored graphic liner which goes perfectly with floral motifs. Make your eyes the center of attention with some bold colours using eyeshadow, keeping your face matte with a sheer blush on the cheeks to add a pop of color.

Quirky draping; waist candy

Quirky sari draping is another new trend to look out for. Jayanti Reddy added a silver embellished waist candy to pink brocade sari with pleats pinned under the belt while Punit Balana paired a black embroidered belt with a grey sari and the drape secured around the neck; Padmaja had a saree drape with a knot in it.

Beauty decode

Go all quirky with an exaggerated wing and a strong brow to complement this fashion style. Smoke out the wing further to make it bolder. You could also stand out and complement the bold brows by contouring your face with shimmer. Choose a nude lip colour to complement the eyes.

Ruffles

Chic looking ruffles were designer favorites on the runway this season. From dupattas to skirts to sleeves, ruffles added glamour to all the attires. Designs showcased by Kaveri, Gauri and Nainika and Divyarajvir among others were seen using ruffles.

Beauty trend

Go for a thin eyeliner and mascara. The stained lip in a pop color will add the much needed vibrance while keeping the overall look very fresh and minimal to contrast the flowy outfits. A coral lip would go best with it.