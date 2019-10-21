‘The Anarchy’ Sparks Trouble

By Express News Service

Scottish historian and award winning author William Dalrymple recreated his latest work, ‘The Anarchy’ at the launch of a seven-city book tour, contending that the East India Company (EIC), which later morphed into the British Raj, was the “greatest corporate coup in history”. But, has he stirred a controversy by contending that this was fuelled by the Marwari businessmen of Bengal?

“This will come as a surprise to most Indians, but Marwari businessmen and their capital aided the East India Company,” Dalrymple said adding that the EIC and the businessmen “came from different lands and spoke different languages but they both understood the common language of accounts and profit”.

The Marwaris “knew that their capital would be safe with the Company”, he maintained before a packed audience recently.

Why would the Marwaris side with the EIC, was there no sense of patriotism, his interlocutor, journalist Vir Sanghvi, asked during a tête-à-tête after Dalrymple unveiled, with the aid of a slide show, the basic elements of “The Anarchy”. The Marwaris, as also the Indian “elite” of the time, realised that the Mughal empire was crumbling and switched to the winning side.

“It would be like voting for the Congress...you know they’re not going to win,” Dalrymple said amidst much laughter in a reference to the 2004 general elections that saw the Grand Old Party voted out of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party.“The Company seemed to be on the winning side and it made business sense to keep it happy,” the author said.

“Delhi, at the time, was the biggest city between Istanbul and Tokyo. It was an overripe mango waiting to be picked and Nadir Shah (the founder of Persia’s Afsharid dynasty) was the first to strike. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he defeated the Mughal army (at what is now the city of Karnal).

He then invited Rangeela for lunch and the idiot accepted. He then stayed in Delhi for a while and departed with wagon-loads of wealth, including the Peacock Throne,” the author-historian said.

Many historians believe that had Nadir Shah not invaded India, the history of the Mughal empire, as also that of British colonial rule in India, could have been quite different.“The East India Company remains today history’s most ominous warning about the potential for the abuse of corporate power - and the insidious means by which the interests of shareholders can seemingly become those of the state. For, as recent American adventures in Iraq have shown, our world is far from post-imperial, and quite probably will never be,” the book says.

Imperialism is transforming itself into forms of global power that use campaign contributions and commercial lobbying, multinational finance systems and global markets, corporate influence and the predictive data harvesting of the new surveillance -capitalism rather than - or sometimes alongside - overt

military conquest, occupation or economic domination to affect its ends.