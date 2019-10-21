Home Cities Hyderabad

‘The Anarchy’ Sparks Trouble

He then invited Rangeela for lunch and the idiot accepted.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Scottish historian and award winning author William Dalrymple recreated his latest work, ‘The Anarchy’ at the launch of a seven-city book tour, contending that the East India Company (EIC), which later morphed into the British Raj, was the “greatest corporate coup in history”. But, has he stirred a controversy by contending that this was fuelled by the Marwari businessmen of Bengal?
“This will come as a surprise to most Indians, but Marwari businessmen and their capital aided the East India Company,” Dalrymple said adding that the EIC and the businessmen “came from different lands and spoke different languages but they both understood the common language of accounts and profit”.
The Marwaris “knew that their capital would be safe with the Company”, he maintained before a packed audience recently.

Why would the Marwaris side with the EIC, was there no sense of patriotism, his interlocutor, journalist Vir Sanghvi, asked during a tête-à-tête after Dalrymple unveiled, with the aid of a slide show, the basic elements of “The Anarchy”. The Marwaris, as also the Indian “elite” of the time, realised that the Mughal empire was crumbling and switched to the winning side.

“It would be like voting for the Congress...you know they’re not going to win,” Dalrymple said amidst much laughter in a reference to the 2004 general elections that saw the Grand Old Party voted out of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party.“The Company seemed to be on the winning side and it made business sense to keep it happy,” the author said.

“Delhi, at the time, was the biggest city between Istanbul and Tokyo. It was an overripe mango waiting to be picked and Nadir Shah (the founder of Persia’s Afsharid dynasty) was the first to strike. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he defeated the Mughal army (at what is now the city of Karnal). 
He then invited Rangeela for lunch and the idiot accepted. He then stayed in Delhi for a while and departed with wagon-loads of wealth, including the Peacock Throne,” the author-historian said.

Many historians believe that had Nadir Shah not invaded India, the history of the Mughal empire, as also that of British colonial rule in India, could have been quite different.“The East India Company remains today history’s most ominous warning about the potential for the abuse of corporate power - and the insidious means by which the interests of shareholders can seemingly become those of the state. For, as recent American adventures in Iraq have shown, our world is far from post-imperial, and quite probably will never be,” the book says.

Imperialism is transforming itself into forms of global power that use campaign contributions and commercial lobbying, multinational finance systems and global markets, corporate influence and the predictive data harvesting of the new surveillance -capitalism rather than - or sometimes alongside - overt 
military conquest, occupation or economic domination to affect its ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp