Tranquil Notes

Philip Joshua’s poetry collection ‘Silence@61’  brings forward the recollections of a poet after an accident

Published: 21st October 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The cover of Hyderabad-based poet Philip Joshua’s recently launched poetry collection is a bit too full of verdant leaves with the back of a man looking at the green spread as if he were deciding whether to cross or not. What separates him and the forest is a lake. The water body can be symbolic of the time that the poet had before writing it. The reason why Philip decided to write this book was the tranquillity he experienced the last year. He says, “It so happened that I met with an accident  the last year and was confined to the bed for more than a month.”

That’s how the poems in the book encompass from his tiny grandchild on the dinner table to  the flower seller across the street selling joys on a routine day diluting its mundane nature. Ask him why he chose the title as ‘Silence@61’ and pat comes the reply, “That’s also the number which signifies my age. Other than that it was exactly for 61 days that I was bed-ridden.”  

But how come in just a month he was able to write a complete book. He shares, “My family members including my wife and children used to be away for work and I’d stare out of the window, read books or just ponder over whatever experiences he had. I wrote it all down.” He adds, “As a writer if you don’t observe and read you can’t write. At the same time one has to be empathetic to one’s environment and the people around.” The 61 poems in the book have interesting play of words like ‘Mirror, mirror why can’t you hide my years.’ Some of the poems lament climate change and the trouble in Syria.
