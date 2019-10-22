Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital mishap: Notice to Shine Children’s Hospital for violating building norms

The hospital has been directed to submit five documents which include a copy of the sanctioned plan and its proceedings, building occupancy certificate, trade license among others.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Shine Children’s Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Shine Children’s Hospital where a fire broke out in the wee hours of Monday was built unauthorisedly without proper fire safety measures, The hospital with five floors was built in 200 sq. yds which was against the building norms.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC has slapped to the Shine Children Hospital situated in LB Nagar directing the hospital management to submit five documents  which includes copy of sanctioned plan and its proceedings, building occupancy certificate, trade license, No Objection Certificate from Fire wing of GHMC and  copy of property tax in next three days, failing which action will be initiated in accordance with the rules and bye-laws framed under GHMC Act 1955.

