Hyderabad man stabbed to death by brother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old person was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother over family issue in Asifnagar here on Monday. Another person who tried to rescue the victim suffered injuries in the attack. According to police, the victim Mohammed Mahboob, was stabbed to death by his brother Mohammed Tayyab, at the house in Asifnagar. The injured person is Aijaz.

Mahboob came to the residence of his brother Tayyab and had heated arguments on Sunday night in connection with property issues. When local elders pacified Mahboob, he left the place. But he returned again in early hours of Monday and picked up an argument. Irate over the incident, Tayyab stabbed his brother to death. Aijaz, who came to rescue of Mahboob suffered injuries.