Hyderabad sees second most domestic abuse cases across country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 1,278 cases of ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ being registered in 2017, Hyderabad stands in second position in the country, next to Delhi which recorded 2,450 cases.

On the whole, with 2,272 cases of total crimes against women registered in 2017, Hyderabad has seen a slight decrease in the crime against women. Over 60 women per one lakh population in the city are victims, accounting for 5.6 per cent of the total crimes registered against women in 19 metropolitan cities in the country.