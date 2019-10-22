Home Cities Hyderabad

Parents of deceased infant want the govt to shut down all ‘unsafe’ hosps

The baby boy, whose nickname was Vicky, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for pneumonia.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the chaos that prevailed after the fourth floor of the Shine Childrens Hospital caught fire early on Monday, Manasa, mother of the four-month-old baby who passed away in the mishap, struggled to overcome the trauma. Manasa, along with her cousin, Naveen, rushed to the third floor of the building when they noticed smoke coming out of the windows. As she broke into tears, Naveen checked the child who was still breathing. They immediately rushed the baby to a nearby hospital on their own, but in vain. The doctors declared the child was brought dead to the hospital. 

“We had some hope when the child was breathing and immediately shifted him to the hospital,” Naveen said in desolation.  The baby boy was not even christened, he recalled. Naveen later joined the protest organised by the parents of other children who were injured int he mishap, demanding permanent closure of the hospital.

The baby boy, whose nickname was Vicky, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago for pneumonia. His father, who works as a constable with Motakondur police, requested the government to close down all hospitals which do not follow fire safety norms. Relatives of the victims alleged that there was no doctor present when the incident had happened. They, further, said that the three staffers who were present at the time of the incident were also not helpful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp