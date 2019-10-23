Home Cities Hyderabad

'AP CM Jagan' number-plated car seized in Hyderabad

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Many vehicle owners use 'police', 'press', 'judge', or 'MLA' stickers to avoid paying traffic tickets or parking charges but what a resident of Hyderabad has done simply left the police stunned.

'AP CM Jagan'. This is what the car owner displayed on his vehicle not as a sticker but as permanent iron plates in place of the number plates on both front and rear.

This was detected during a routine checking of vehicles by the traffic police in Jedimetla on October 19. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

M. Hari Rakesh, a native of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, told the police that he did this to get exemption from payment of toll tax and checking by traffic police.

Police seized the car and a case of cheating and fraud was registered against Rakesh at Jeedimetla police station.

