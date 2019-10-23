Fraudster arrested in Hyderabad for duping people of lakhs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old fraudster, who allegedly cheated realtors and landowners, was arrested by Rachakonda cyber crime police on Tuesday.

A case was registered with the Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda in December 2018, following a complaint by the victim that he was duped of Rs 15 lakh by the accused Nagaraju, who impersonated himself as the owner of a plot at Ghatkesar and collected the amount as an advance.

During the probe, police found that Nagaraju entered into real estate business in 2010. In 2017, he moved to Miryalaguda where he was into real estate business and share market trading.