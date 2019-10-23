Home Cities Hyderabad

Tales in glass

Sisir Sahana’s ongoing art exhibition titled ‘Old Seeds’ captures the artist’s perception trapped in glass sculptures

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 55-year-old artist Sisir Sahana from Calcutta is an erudite in glass structure and texture. He’s just back from a residency programme in Pittsburgh Glass Center, USA. He created 12 sculptures in glass which are now part of the exhibition titled ‘Old Seeds’ ongoing at Kalakriti Art Gallery.

He says, “We have commercial glass available in India which has mostly greenish or bluish tinge because of the presence of oxides of iron and copper. For art we need clear glass which is not possible here because the silica contains high amount of the oxides and also due to heat the glass can’t cool down properly and usually cracks.” He used to do glass-painting earlier but shifted his focus completely to sculpting. It took him two months to create the glass pieces during his last residency. He gave the finishing touches after he came back and it took another three months. Ask him why he chose the title as ‘Old Seeds’ and he replies, “When you magnify silica to the maximum you can see the layers in the particles.

It also signifies the frozen moments.” That’s how his art sculptures look like waves of a foamy ocean with colours splashed. But a closer look tells you that in the depths of the structures are buried  flowers, roots and various other objects from Nature. Though most of them are abstract some have expressions of their own which appear quite humane. Sisir adds that the glass made in United States and Europe are much clearer and has better structure given the cold climate which is quite conducive to the cooling of glass and hence can be used easily for art.  He adds, “Earlier I used to go to Firozabad to procure glass for my opuses. Then I realised that the glass didn’t freeze properly.” He got to know about the nature of glass better at Saint Martins, London after he received a Fellowship in 1993-94. Later he worked at the studio at LV Prasad Eye Institute  creating glass for himself. The artist late Surya Prakash encouraged him a lot.
 The exhibition is on till November 5

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress .com

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp