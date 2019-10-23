Tales in glass

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: The 55-year-old artist Sisir Sahana from Calcutta is an erudite in glass structure and texture. He’s just back from a residency programme in Pittsburgh Glass Center, USA. He created 12 sculptures in glass which are now part of the exhibition titled ‘Old Seeds’ ongoing at Kalakriti Art Gallery.

He says, “We have commercial glass available in India which has mostly greenish or bluish tinge because of the presence of oxides of iron and copper. For art we need clear glass which is not possible here because the silica contains high amount of the oxides and also due to heat the glass can’t cool down properly and usually cracks.” He used to do glass-painting earlier but shifted his focus completely to sculpting. It took him two months to create the glass pieces during his last residency. He gave the finishing touches after he came back and it took another three months. Ask him why he chose the title as ‘Old Seeds’ and he replies, “When you magnify silica to the maximum you can see the layers in the particles.

It also signifies the frozen moments.” That’s how his art sculptures look like waves of a foamy ocean with colours splashed. But a closer look tells you that in the depths of the structures are buried flowers, roots and various other objects from Nature. Though most of them are abstract some have expressions of their own which appear quite humane. Sisir adds that the glass made in United States and Europe are much clearer and has better structure given the cold climate which is quite conducive to the cooling of glass and hence can be used easily for art. He adds, “Earlier I used to go to Firozabad to procure glass for my opuses. Then I realised that the glass didn’t freeze properly.” He got to know about the nature of glass better at Saint Martins, London after he received a Fellowship in 1993-94. Later he worked at the studio at LV Prasad Eye Institute creating glass for himself. The artist late Surya Prakash encouraged him a lot.

The exhibition is on till November 5

