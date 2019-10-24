Home Cities Hyderabad

2 BHK housing units in Kollur near Hyderabad to be developed as model township: KT Rama Rao

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister said that the township has a record 15,660 housing units in 117 blocks with all amenities.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:04 AM

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao inspects the newly-constructed double bedroom houses at Kolluru on the city outskirts on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The double bedroom housing units that are under construction at Kollur on the outskirts of the city would be developed into a model township for the country.  This was announced by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao after visiting  the 2 BHK houses in Kollur on Wednesday.

He said the township would be provided with all facilities and would be developed into a clean, safe and smart township. KTR said that the Kollur township would be a historic venture in the country and officials of various other states too visited it. Telangana became a role model in the country in the weaker section housing scheme. No other state has constructed such a huge colony for the weaker sections in the country, he said adding representatives from ten states have already visited the Kollur township.

“Once, the construction is completed entire nation will study the model of Kollur,” Rama Rao exuded confidence.The Minister, however, said that the TRS government would accord priority for quality rather than quantity in constructing 2BHK houses. Basic amenities would be provided to the colony, he said.

Rama Rao later held a review on the progress of the township. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, housing secretary Chitra Ramachandran and Principal secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar were present at the review.

The officials told the minister that the construction of the houses was almost complete.  The township will boast of all amenities as required for a municipality. The township is being developed by the GHMC has a record 15,660 housing units in 117 blocks.

The minister asked the officials to build a school, hospital, park, apart from sewerage treatment plant,  police station, fire station and power sub-station at Kollur colony.

