Disaster in making: Cracker shops in Hyderabad continue to ignore fire safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While bursting crackers may be an integral way of celebrating the festival of lights, over the years, the practice has plunged scores of lives into darkness. Shops and wholesale markets selling crackers are most vulnerable to accidents considering the high amounts of inflammable materials they stock every year. However, a visit to some of the cracker selling shops and markets revealed a blatant violation of fire safety regulations in the city, days ahead of Deepavali.

According to State’s fire safety department, the shops selling crackers are divided into categories - godowns that are not allowed inside the city and should be equipped with major pumps; wholesale shops that require fire safety equipment including fire extinguishers, sandbags, enough water in store and limited shop boundaries. Additionally, the shop owners are required to be trained to operate these fire extinguishers.

"As it is a festive season, we have also permitted cracker stalls, but they can only be set up in grounds that are away from residential areas," said Divisional Fire Officer of Hyderabad (DFO) Srinivas Reddy. However, most of these rules are hardly being followed in the city.

At the Siddiamber Bazar in Begum Bazaar, shops are situated in a small lane which would make it even more difficult for fire tenders to reach a spot of accident if required. The situation is similar in Amberpet as well.

Most of these shops also have expired fire extinguishers placed with only a small bucket of sand which are clearly only for namesake. A stationery shop owner, whose shop is adjacent to a big cracker retail shop said, "The whole market is on a bomb at the moment. One spark can burn down the entire market in a matter of minutes," he said.