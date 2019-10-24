Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital tragedy: Shine Hospital flouted several building norms, says panel

According to sources, the panel found that the hospital had only one entry and exit point without any fire or emergency exit in the entire building.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shine Children’s Hospital

Shine Children’s Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee formed by Department of Public Health to investigate Shine Hospital fire mishap, in which a 3-month old infant died, has reportedly concluded that the hospital violated multiple construction regulations.

According to sources, the panel found that the hospital had only one entry and exit point without any fire or emergency exit in the entire building. "The permission had been given for only three floors and 20 beds. However, inspection revealed that fourth floor had been constructed later and the building housed more than 50 beds," sources said.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit had been constructed on top most floor, with no facility for a ramp service in case of power outage or lift malfunction. The probe also found that hospital did not have parking space as regulatory norms demand, and distance between ground floor and cellar was lesser than recommended rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Public Health Hyderabad hospital tragedy Hyderabad hospital mishap Telangana Public Health Department
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp