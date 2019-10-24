Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to have vegetable markets on all sides

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who visited Bowenpally market on Wednesday,  directed the officials to prepare estimates for setting up of new markets on all sides.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the State government would set up vegetable markets in the four directions of the city. The minister, who visited Bowenpally market on Wednesday,  directed the officials to prepare estimates for setting up of new markets on all sides.

He asked the officials to submit proposals to government to acquire LIC land adjoining market for expanding  Bowenpally market, which was handling around 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes of vegetables daily and catering to the needs of 13 states.

The minister also inspected the bio-gas plant, which was generating power from the vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market.Niranjan Reddy also interacted with the farmers selling their produce at the market and the hamaalis and enquired about the problems faced by them. 

Meanwhile, at a meeting with agriculture officials, Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to display banners indicating opening and closing timings of cotton market. "Banners should also provide vital information to cotton farmers," he said. Officials and staff working at various market yards will not be allowed to take leave when farmers begin bringing their produce for sale, he said.

Ryot tries to immolate self

A farmer tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol on himself during the Agriculture Minister’s visit to Bowenpally vegetable market yard on Wednesday. It took place when the farmers protesting against demand of hamalis to reduce size of vegetable sack from 80 kg to 60 kg.Goverdhan Reddy, a farmer from Mamidipally village, tried to immolate self by pouring petrol but others foiled his attempt.

According to farmers, the hamalies were looting 5 kg of vegetables for each sack, if it exceeds 60 kg. According to norms, a vegetable sack which arrives at the market has to be carried by the hamalies. The labour laws say that the sacks should not weigh more than 60 kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bowenpally market S Niranjan Reddy Hyderabad vegetable markets
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp