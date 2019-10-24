Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s plastic waste to be used as fuel

In a related development, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will collect disposable items from households between November 3 and 12.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Plastic waste from Hyderabad will soon be used as fuel, as the state government and cement company ACC have entered into an agreement to facilitate this. In the past two months, GHMC collected 150 metric tonnes of plastic waste, with help from resident welfare organisations, NGOs and self-help groups. ACC, on its part, is retrofitting its equipment to use plastic waste as fuel.

“Besides being a major hazard, plastic waste gets accumulated in lakes and nalas, blocking the flow of water. One of the ways to get rid of it is to use it as fuel in cement factories,” said a GHMC official. Cement firms will collect plastic waste from designated points and use it as fuel, the official added.

Earlier this year, ACC and a few other cement firms agreed to be part of ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ by working with the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs to combat the single-use-plastic menace.

In a related development, GHMC will collect disposable items from households between November 3 and 12. "On these 10 days we will collect scrap and see how it can be recycled," said a GHMC official.

The waste collected by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) every day increased from 5,000-6,000 metric tonnes to 7,000 metric tonnes after the corporation started clearing all garbage from transfer stations, the GHMC said in a circular on Wednesday.

"Previously, around 5,000-6,000 metric tonnes of garbage was transported to Jawaharnagar Dumpyard every day, and now, with the existing fleet, garbage transported has crossed 7,000 metric tonnes due to effective clearance of garbage at transfer stations," a GHMC official said.

The garbage collected at transfer stations from 30 circles is transported by the tertiary fleet. Garbage is cleared from there almost completely every day the official added. Four extra mini tippers and two bobcat vehicles were recently given for each circle to help clear garbage.

10-day Drive to collect trash

The GHMC, with help from SHGs & NGOs, will gather scrap, disposable items & e-waste from Hyderabad households during a special drive from November 3 to 12. Articles thrown on the roadside will be collected to keep them from clogging drains, causing a challenge to desilting of drains and resulting in inundation

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad plastic waste
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp