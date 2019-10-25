Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation plans to remove open garbage dumping points

This is being done following instructions from Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao at  a review meeting held recently.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to remove open garbage dumping points permanently and make the place garbage-free by appointing Swachh volunteers to monitor those places besides beautifying the places with rangoli colours and planting of saplings and others.

This is being done following instructions from Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao at a review meeting held recently.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has fixed responsibility on all the deputy municipal commissioners and assistant medical officers of health to see that the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) are eliminated and not resurface in future.  GHMC has earlier identified as many as 1,116 garbage vulnerable points and successfully eliminated them by appointing Swachh volunteers.

Comments

