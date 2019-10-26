Home Cities Hyderabad

An edible Bonsai Brownie, anyone?

The Bonsai Brownie, incidentally, is a Chocolate chocochip gelato, Oreo cookie and brownie garnished with mint leaf that comes in a neat little earthen cup and a swig of mint plated like a sapling.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We love bonsais on our tables. How about feeding your tummy with a bonsai? A Bonsai Brownie at that. Gelatissimo, the Australian gelato chain has revamped its menu with ten new additions for Diwali. With even foodies in Hyderabadis slowly, but surely, shifting towards healthy and fresh food, Gelatissimo franchisee owners Sangeeta Dumpeta and Manisha Mishra felt the need to have freshly made gelatos made of quality whole milk.

Gelatos have less fat, are made of whole milk (not cream like in ice creams), contain no artificial flavours, and made fresh in small batches to retain the quality. “We have travelled internationally and have noticed how in other countries, the food outlets are inclusive and take everyone’s food preferences into count. We want to feel everyone welcome and hence we clearly mention ingredients (including exclusions such as gluten-free, nut-free, lactose-free) for our brand of gelatos and Sundaes. Says Priya Vandana, the Himayathnagar outlet franchisee owner, “We have a lot of youngsters dropping by (hence an instant 10 pc discount if they tag them on social media) and we have made the place Insta-friendly with a selfie spot and a small private dining room to host informal parties where the guests can enjoy not just our fare but also some savouries as part of a package we offer them.”

The Bonsai Brownie, incidentally, is a Chocolate chocochip gelato, Oreo cookie and brownie garnished with mint leaf that comes in a neat little earthen cup and a swig of mint plated like a sapling. Drool worthy! The chain has launched the new versions in its Jubilee Hills outlet too and of course have the classics like Green Tea, Chilli Chocolate and Sweet Potato gelatos that are as exotic as they sound.

