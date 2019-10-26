Diwali shopping leans towards digital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Online shopping over brick and mortar shops, any day. That’s what 48% of the consumers commented on Twitter, sounding alarm bells for traditional stores. This was the gist of the conversations on Twitter in real time captured by Germin8, a social media intelligence company’s and put together under a report titled ‘Consumer Trends in Diwali Shopping’. Better prices are one of the major reasons why they prefer online shopping over traditional shopping, the shoppers said. Interestingly apparel, e-commerce, food or automotive brands users tend to communicate more with posts put up by banks and financial services. They used the posts to raise complaints.

Dr Ranjit Nair, CEO and Founder of Germin8 Solutions, stated, “From the social media analysis of Twitter, it is clear that online shopping is gripping a strong hold within the consumer community and thus it would be apt for brands to invest in advertising via social media content to boost themselves in the consumers eyes during the festival season.”

Among the other reasons are

Traditional style of shopping translates to traffic jams, heavy crowds, the physical effort of going out

Lack of good deals poor aesthetics of stores, poor washroom and parking facility

Fear of economic slowdown (13%) among consumers and well as a belief that there has been reduced flow of black money in the market

What brands need to do

Greet consumers during festivals and put up contest/interactive posts in the form of competitions to garner engagement with least investment.

Use generic and well-known hashtags instead of custom hashtags as festival season is short & consumers may pay least attention to them