Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC catches 500 pigeons to rid Moazzam Jahi Market of bird droppings

Birds were spoiling domes and minarets beautified by corporation

Published: 26th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pigeons captured from the MJ Market by GHMC officials on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to bird droppings hampering the beautification works of Moazzam Jahi Market (MJ Market) undertaken by the GHMC, the corporation has initiated efforts to turn the notified heritage structure bird-free.

To restore the lost glory of MJ Market, the GHMC had spent Rs 8 crore on renovation works. However, the revived domes and minarets of the structure are being blemished by bird-droppings -- especially those of pigeons. To rid the structure of the menace, the GHMC, with the help of bird catchers, caught as many as 500 black rock pigeons from MJ Market on Friday. The birds were set free at the Srilsailam forests with help of Nehru Zoological Park authorities.

Around 3,000 pigeons flock the MJ Market regularly, making it one of the popular spots for bird lovers in the city. They often visit the market to feed the birds grains and pulses. Moreover, there are eateries in the vicinity that offer food to the pigeons on a daily basis. However, this has become a headache for the GHMC as the pigeons are spoiling the domes and its precincts that were already been beautified by the corporation.

Moreover, according to GHMC veterinary officials, interaction with pigeons is a cause for various medical issues, including allergic respiratory disorders and pneumonia. The harmful fungus found in bird droppings easily spreads through the dust. If it enters into the lung unchecked, the fungus can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis, the officials added.

Officials further complained that despite GHMC prohibiting the feeding of birds inside the heritage structure, bird lovers and shop owners continue to let the pigeons thrive. The pigeon population has increased considerably at the MJ Market over time.

The GHMC had taken the help of the Forest Department in identifying the pigeon species that were caught on Friday. The latter claimed that the pigeons naturally belong to the Srisaiam forest areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moazzam Jahi market MJ market GHMC Nehru Zoological Park
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp