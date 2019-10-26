Hyderabad Police arrest Kerala man for duping youngsters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Kerala native and his associate were arrested by Uppal police on Friday, on charges of allegedly cheating youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs at CSIR (CCMB-IICT) in Hyderabad. The accused Hariprasad Nair and E Shankar collected up to Rs 3 lakh from each student, and provided them a fake appointment letter. The duo allegedly duped around 25 students to the tune of Rs 75 lakh.

However, it is learnt that Hariprasad had in fact manipulated Shankar into pulling off the fraud with him. Claiming that he was a scientific officer at IICT Nacharam, Hariprasad told Shankar that he can arrange a job as an attender for him at CSIR, without any exam. He also promised Shankar a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, demanding Rs 3 lakh for the favour.

Lured by the story, Shankar paid him the amount, after which Hariprasad prepared a fake ID card for Shankar. Convinced that he was now an attender at CSIR, he started to work for Hariprasad as his ‘assistant’. By now, Hariprasad had convinced Shankar that he can get jobs for anyone with his influence. He started collecting Rs 3 lakh from interested students, even offering a commission to Shankar. Hariprasad also transferred Rs 12,000 each month to Shankar’s account, so that he does not get suspicious.