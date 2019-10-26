Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad student ends life after being chided by teachers

At school on Thursday, the teachers asked him why he had not completed his homework, despite Dasara holidays.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly after being his chided by teachers over pending homework, an SSC student allegedly committed suicide at Amangal of Rangareddy district under the Cyberabad police commissionerate. Pasunuri Srishanth, 15, was found hanging at his home on Thursday, said police.

According to police, the teenager was studying at a private school in Amangal town. At school on Thursday, the teachers asked him why he had not completed his homework, despite Dasara holidays.
Reportedly, he felt insulted in front of the entire class. After school, he returned home and hanged himself. Though his parents rushed him to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangareddy district Cyberabad police Dasara hyderabad suicide
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp