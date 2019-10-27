Hyderabad man held for stealing KYC information for credit card fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police arrested a man for allegedly acquiring seven credit cards fraudulently by stealing personal details of several customers and making purchases with the cards worth Rs 12 lakh.

N Sreedhar, a resident of Kukatpally, worked as an executive of Calibehr HR-a third party manpower services of SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Ltd., SBI Credit Card Division.

According to police, an official of SBI Cards lodged a complaint with police stating that their former executive Sreedhar, who worked as outsourcing employee with their vendor Calibehr HR, Bangalore had misused the KYC documents of three victims of Bangalore who never applied for the credit card, but got SBI credit cards on their names and used them to make purchases.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and took up probe. During the probe, police found that he worked as a sales executive in Calibehr, Bangalore and also worked in Axis Securities, Bangalore, which deals with SBI and Axis Bank Credit Cards.