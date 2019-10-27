Home Cities Hyderabad

Two pilgrims from Telangana go missing in Saudi Arabia

Basith Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, said that his niece Wajiha Waheed had been missing for the past 19 days.

Every year thousands of Muslims travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Haj, considered the fifth pillar of Islam, in the last Islamic calender month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Searches are underway for two pilgrims from Telangana who went missing while on Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Both Hanamkonda resident Tahafazzul Hussain and Hyderabad resident Syeda Wajiha Waheed went missing in Masjid Al Haram Makkah.

Basith Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, said that his niece Wajiha Waheed had been missing for the past 19 days. He has been raising the issue with the Indian Embassy in Jeddah.

A few days ago, in a tweet, he said, “! 14 days passed with no information. Very disappointing to see the way this case is being handled. God knows how police is searching. One girl missing for so many days and not a single trace is identified. [sic]”

On Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued a statement saying, “The Consulate along with the local police is deploying all available means to find out whereabouts of such missing pilgrims. Please be assured that all possible efforts are being made to find out the missing person.”

Meanwhile, MBT raised an SOS over the disappearance of Hanamkonda resident Tahafazzul Hussain, missing from October 23, and one among the many who went missing in Mecca.

