All things technology

A week-long workshop is being held in the city on data science, tech startups and other topics

Published: 29th October 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

In partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Youth Co: Lab initiative, a seven-day technology event, “Indo Data Week 2019” will be held in the city from November 2 to 8. The theme of this event is – “Data Science for Sustainable Development Goals 2030”.

The goal of this seven-day event is to bring together practitioners of data science – research, application and development – with sustainability experts in India and abroad, thereby facilitating public-private partnerships to help accelerate the achievement of SDG 2030. A certification bootcamp will be held on November 2 and 3 at T-Hub on advanced topics such as deep learning, natural language processing, creative data visualisation and model deployment on IoT devices. 

There will also be a parallel two-day boot camp exclusively for the startup ecosystem in India, held at We-Hub, an incubation platform for women entrepreneurs. The speakers will advise and train the startups on value chain positioning, market opportunity assessment, business model design, financial management, media visibility, etc. 

Post the international data science conference, students can take part in a data science internship or summer school in Europe based on their educational background. The selected students will work under the mentorship of business coaches from Microsoft, TCS, Wipro, etc. to develop a minimum viable product. The finale for this competition will be held on November 8 at T-Hub and winners will be decided by an eminent panel of jury.

