IIT-Hyderabad student commits suicide inside campus

Siddharth, a resident of Hyderabad, had reportedly sent email to his friends before committing suicide

Third-year computer science student of IIT-Hyderabad Siddharth Pichikala.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping from the hostel building on the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district near here, police said.

Siddharth Pichikala, a third-year student of computer science, jumped off the third floor of the hostel building around 3.30 a.m. He was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Siddharth, a resident of Hyderabad, had reportedly sent email to his friends before committing suicide. He is said to have stated that he lags in studies and is afraid of failure in making a career.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

This is the third suicide at the institute this year. In July, Mark Andrew Charles (20), a second-year masters student from Uttar Pradesh, had committed suicide by hanging in his hostel room. He wrote in his suicide note that he may not get good marks and that there is no future for failures in the world.

In February, a third-year student, Anirudhya Mummaneni had ended life by jumping off the hostel building.

IIT-Hyderabad suicide mental health
Comments(1)

  • G NAGESWARA RAO
    This is classic case of stress induced incident. Study and achieving laurels not only the life. Life is simple one has to play around love it and live it with fullest joy and simplicity. One has to have humility
    2 days ago reply
