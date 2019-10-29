Imagine, Create, Render!

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As entertainment and tech that goes into making it advances, the creators too are exploring newer ways to make the experience better than ever before. We all know that fantasy movies like Robot 2.0 or of course Baahubali obviously need their fair share of VFX or animation for their completion, new age movies too are making the most of the technology.

How many of us know that the film Jersey needed VFX from Hyderabad’s Firefly Creaive Studios to recreate the stadium and the crowds cheering on Nani to his triumph! City’s animation companies undeniably are ahead of the lot when it comes to the speed and quality of animation. KTR, Minister for IT and Municipal Administeration in a recent interaction also pointed out, “The animation industry has evolved into a big business with Hyderabad-based institutes bagging international deals with bigwigs like Disney, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry estimates that the potential size of the design industry in India was expected to be `19 thousand crore by 2020.