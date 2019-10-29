Shaadi season style decode

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With trends constantly changing, women are becoming more passionate about curating outfits they want to wear for special occasions and are increasingly taking a keen interest in the fabrics they pick for these garments. Ladies, bring out your luscious silks, gorgeous cottons and comfortable woolens crafted with beautiful designs and embroideries. Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, decodes some exclusive styling tips for the season:

Evoke a sense of modern style: Engaging pieces like flowy skirts paired with edgy crop tops or long tapered tops evokes a sense of modern style. For those formal evenings, beautiful embellished gowns can be worn to give a more dramatic feel.

Look Scintillating in a Saree: Exude 9 yards of vintage charm by wearing a dazzling saree this season. Sarees are versatile and this traditional Indian garment is a mainstay.

Romance beautiful minimalism: If wearing heavy outfits is not your style, tunics are also a great option. They can be worn either short or teamed up with comfortable palazzo pants. With subtle embroidery, they are a great option for a simple day out where you want to stand out.

Embrace clean lines: Keep the silhouettes simple and avoid wearing multiple layers to be comfortable for a long night of festive fun. Intricately crafted kalidars and shararas are good options of festive outfits with clean lines.

Vibrant Colour Palette: Jewel tones and elegant shades like white, ivory, ochre, beige, salmon and gold exude a festive vibe. Pick the shade that best compliments your style and choice of garments. Outfits with sequin sheathing, ivory threadwork, floral motifs and sheer play are sure to be a hit.

Don’t forget to care for your outfits: While styling your wardrobe, it is essential that women don’t forget to give their garments the love & care they deserve. Pay attention to the wash instructions so that you don’t ruin them in the first wash! Going the dry clean way is safe but if you want to do it at home, most garments tend to succumb to machine wash. Hand wash your garments according to instructions and do not wring dry.