Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory identifies chemical that caused Attapur blast

HYDERABAD: The explosion that killed a ragpicker on a footpath in Attapur on September 8 was triggered by a chemical compound, namely diethyl phthalate, according to the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

In its report submitted to the Cyberabad police, the lab also stated that there was no explosive material in the bag that was seen lying on the footpath. Ragpicker Khaja Aliyuddhin, 40, was trying to open the bag when the explosion occurred.

Though the report has cleared rumours that the explosion was caused by explosive materials in the bag, how the bag came to be at the spot is still being looked into. The FSL also clarified that there were no traces of explosive materials in the victim’s body.

Diethyl phthalate is usually used in insecticides and mosquito repellents.