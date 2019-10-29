Home Cities Hyderabad

Tenders called for maintenance of Hyderabad roads

The stretches spanning 709 km will be maintained by private agencies for providing quality roads to the people

Bad roads, hyderabad roads

Hyderabad road in 2019 monsoon season (Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) getting a green signal from the State government for handing over of about 709 km of main roads to private agencies under Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme,  the civic body on Monday invited tenders for operation and maintenance of these roads for five years. 

Under the CRM programme, GHMC has to shell out about Rs 1,827 crore annually for the agencies maintaining the roads. The CRM programme is aimed at providing better quality roads to the people.  
Initially, GHMC would hand over 709 km of main roads.

GHMC officials told Express that the last date for submission is November 8. 
With finalisation of the main road stretches, Rs 429 crore has been earmarked for Khairatabad zone followed by Secunderabad zone, (Rs 344 crore), Serilingampally zone (Rs 312 crore), Charminar zone (Rs 269 crore), LB Nagar zone (Rs 290 crore) and Kukatpally zone (Rs 183 crore), totaling Rs 1,827 crore.
The operation and maintenance of roads has become necessary due to poor quality of roads which was causing hardships to the people.  

The Municipal administration Minister KT Rama Rao wanted the GHMC to allow private agencies  to maintain high-density main roads. 
The main roads in the twin cities have been divided into eight units for which tenders have been called for laying of roads, emergency, routine, periodic and disaster maintenance, carrying out of unscheduled maintenance caused by  natural calamities. 

The contractor has to maintain roads, build footpaths, cleaning and maintenance of greenery. 
The maintenance of the proposed roads would be monitored by a third party and GHMC would have no role in the matter. 
Based on the third party report and payments will be made through Zonal Commissioners in equal monthly installments duly deducting penalties. 

