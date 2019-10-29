Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC bus rams cars at Hyderabad's Habsiguda signal

A TSRTC bus driven by a temporary driver lost control minutes into starting an inter-district journey from the Jubilee Hills Bus Station in the city on Monday.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (File Photo |EPS, R Satish babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TSRTC bus driven by a temporary driver lost control minutes into starting an inter-district journey from the Jubilee Hills Bus Station in the city on Monday. The bus was headed for Jangaon. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed at least three cars ahead of the bus mid-traffic at the Habsiguda signal. “There were around six passengers in the bus. There were no casualties reported,” informed officials from the Osmania Police Station.

Woman conductor dies of cardiac arrest in Siddipet
Siddipet: A woman conductor with the Husnabad RTC depot died of cardiac arrest allegedly after watching the news about the ongoing RTC strike on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Lata Maheshwari, 35, from Gopalpur village of Elkaturthi Mandal. Her family said that she had been worried for the last couple of days owing to the strike and that she was afraid that she would lose her job.

Police foil rally, arrest CPI leaders at Ekashila Park
Warangal: Striking employees of the TSRTC Warangal region gathered at the Ekashila Park in Hanamkonda on Monday to take out a rally to the collectorate. Leaders from the Congress and the CPI, joined the workers. The CPI leaders also launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Ekashila Park. However, later, the police set up barricades near the park and arrested the CPI leaders, foiling the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC bus Jubilee Hills Bus Station Siddipet Husnabad RTC depot Ekashila Park TSRTC Warangal region
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp