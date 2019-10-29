TSRTC bus rams cars at Hyderabad's Habsiguda signal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TSRTC bus driven by a temporary driver lost control minutes into starting an inter-district journey from the Jubilee Hills Bus Station in the city on Monday. The bus was headed for Jangaon. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed at least three cars ahead of the bus mid-traffic at the Habsiguda signal. “There were around six passengers in the bus. There were no casualties reported,” informed officials from the Osmania Police Station.

Woman conductor dies of cardiac arrest in Siddipet

Siddipet: A woman conductor with the Husnabad RTC depot died of cardiac arrest allegedly after watching the news about the ongoing RTC strike on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Lata Maheshwari, 35, from Gopalpur village of Elkaturthi Mandal. Her family said that she had been worried for the last couple of days owing to the strike and that she was afraid that she would lose her job.

Police foil rally, arrest CPI leaders at Ekashila Park

Warangal: Striking employees of the TSRTC Warangal region gathered at the Ekashila Park in Hanamkonda on Monday to take out a rally to the collectorate. Leaders from the Congress and the CPI, joined the workers. The CPI leaders also launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Ekashila Park. However, later, the police set up barricades near the park and arrested the CPI leaders, foiling the rally.