TSRTC strike now second-longest in corporation’s history

The present strike, considering the way it has been going, will go on for more than 27 days and break records, say JAC leaders.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC strike photo

A visual of protesting Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ON Tuesday, the ongoing TSRTC strike, demanding merger with the government, will go down in history as the second-longest RTC strike in the Telugu states. The strike, which began on October 5, enters the 25th day on Tuesday. 

The longest RTC strike was pulled off during the Telangana Statehood movement. In September 2011, as part of the Sakala Janula Samme, the RTC buses went off the roads, crippling the State for a total of 27 days.

The RTC and its unions have witnessed four major strikes since the turn of the century. The first one in 2001 October took place under the TDP government when the RTC employees sought pay revision and reduction in Motor Vehicle Tax. 

“The strike had lasted for 24 days and the CBN government had called on us to resolve the matter,” recounted S Babu, a leader of the employees’ union.
T

he following strike in September 2011 was organised during the rule of the Congress party. “It was on September 15, 2011, that all the unions unanimously cooperated to be part of the Sakala Janula Samme demanding the formation of Telangana,” said Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC leader.

Consequently, the Telangana State was formed. However, the unions had fight for their pay revision yet again, added Babu. The strike that ensued went on for a period of eight days in May 2015 during the TRS rule.

The present strike, considering the way it has been going, will go on for more than 27 days and break records, say JAC leaders. “This strike has been worse. As of now, 12 people have lost their lives, 
including four suicides,” said Babu.

