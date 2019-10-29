Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad students beaten up, abused with casteist slur

The students later lodged a police complaint. They were treated  for minor injuries. University officials could not be reached for their comments. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case was registered in the Gachibowli police station on Sunday night following a complaint by two students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) that they were beaten up and abused with casteist slurs by a group of students, at an event conducted in the university to celebrate Diwali by the students of MCA department. 

The two students, who lodged the complaint, are pursuing integrated five year course at the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences in UoH. They  belonged to Ambedkar Students Association (ASA). 

According to the complaint, the two students went to the Diwali event organised by the ‘MCA family’ at Gurbaksh Singh garden in the campus, when they were stopped by a group consisting of close to 30 students, who abused them with casteist slurs and beat them up. 

Some other students, including a few members from the UoH Students Union arrived and rescued the two students. 

The students later lodged a police complaint. They were treated  for minor injuries. University officials could not be reached for their comments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gachibowli police station University of Hyderabad casteist slurs Diwali UoH Students Union
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp