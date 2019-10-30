Home Cities Hyderabad

A killer look this Halloween

Since the last week of September this year, she has come up with five trendy looks for Halloween.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple of years back it was her half sugar skull make-up that went viral on social media. Last year, it was Demogorgon from the Netflix series Stranger Things. This year, it’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Halloween month gets makeup artist Sringa Syam excited and rearing to try out her skills. A scroll through her Instagram page Kabooki Mua will send chills down your spine with her scary looks for the season.

Since the last week of September this year, she has come up with five trendy looks for Halloween. The looks are inspired by film characters like Pennywise the Clown from IT, Annabelle and Nun. The list also includes a Micheal Jackson-inspired make-up look and an illusion look.

“I used a bald cap for the first time for the clown from IT. I have had no training in prosthetics or special effects make-up, so I ended up tearing it accidentally. My Annabelle look’s wig also got torn into pieces. I almost gave up by the time I fixed it. There were many challenges. But, this is the time of the month when creative artists like us get an opportunity to showcase our works,” she said.

All it takes is some basic make-up products available at home for the artist to pull off a creepy look. Eye shadow for spooky dark eyes, red lipstick for blood, and concealer to mimic pale skin.

“While I specialise in self make-up, this year’s highlight is that I’ve tried out these looks on other people as well. I’ve also tried a few transformative looks like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones. People easily get influenced by film characters and that’s how the looks go viral. I’m glad that more people are coming forward to get dressed for Halloween parties. People also want to learn these recreational looks,” said Sringa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp