Home Cities Hyderabad

IPS trainee officer booked for harassing 28-year-old wife 

Police said the case is under investigation and all the allegations made by the victim are being probed into.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 28-year-old railway employee took to social media, alleging inaction on her complaint against her husband, a trainee IPS, Jawaharnagar police registered a case against the trainee IPS identified as Kokkanti Venkata Maheswara Reddy. 

“Sir, I’ve complained against my husband on 10th September at Jawaharnagar PS. Till now no action has been taken, I went to PS number of times but no response from your side? Why are you not showing interest in my case? Is it because the accused is an IPS officer?”, tweeted Bhavana Birudula, the victim on Saturday. 

Replying to her tweet, Jawaharnagar police said on Sunday, “Registered case on your complaint and it is under investigation.”

While the alleged police inaction had drawn widespread criticism on social media, police tried to justifytheir stand. 

In response to her tweet, Rachakonda police tweeted, “ Law will take its own course. FIR has already been registered in Jawaharnagar Police Station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kushaiguda is investigation officer. As per High Court orders 3 times counselling in matrimonial cases permitted before (filing) FIR. Parties were called & given reconciliation time. But no success.” 
Bhavana in a series of tweets narrated how she and Maheswara Reddy got to know each other while

studying in Osmania university and how he promised to marry her. She also posted their marriage certificate dated February 2018.
She also wrote how he had been harassing her for additional dowry and threatened her of harming her family members. 

According to Bhavana, Reddy, who was selected for the Indian Police Service and currently under training, started behaving differently with her.  Bhavana said she had helped him financially for preparing for the civils. Police said the case is under investigation and all the allegations made by the victim are being probed into.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharnagar police Rachakonda police harassment IPS
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp