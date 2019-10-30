IPS trainee officer booked for harassing 28-year-old wife 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 28-year-old railway employee took to social media, alleging inaction on her complaint against her husband, a trainee IPS, Jawaharnagar police registered a case against the trainee IPS identified as Kokkanti Venkata Maheswara Reddy.

“Sir, I’ve complained against my husband on 10th September at Jawaharnagar PS. Till now no action has been taken, I went to PS number of times but no response from your side? Why are you not showing interest in my case? Is it because the accused is an IPS officer?”, tweeted Bhavana Birudula, the victim on Saturday.

Replying to her tweet, Jawaharnagar police said on Sunday, “Registered case on your complaint and it is under investigation.”

While the alleged police inaction had drawn widespread criticism on social media, police tried to justifytheir stand.

In response to her tweet, Rachakonda police tweeted, “ Law will take its own course. FIR has already been registered in Jawaharnagar Police Station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kushaiguda is investigation officer. As per High Court orders 3 times counselling in matrimonial cases permitted before (filing) FIR. Parties were called & given reconciliation time. But no success.”

Bhavana in a series of tweets narrated how she and Maheswara Reddy got to know each other while

studying in Osmania university and how he promised to marry her. She also posted their marriage certificate dated February 2018.

She also wrote how he had been harassing her for additional dowry and threatened her of harming her family members.

According to Bhavana, Reddy, who was selected for the Indian Police Service and currently under training, started behaving differently with her. Bhavana said she had helped him financially for preparing for the civils. Police said the case is under investigation and all the allegations made by the victim are being probed into.