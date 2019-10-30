Home Cities Hyderabad

Official report ‘vague’, High Court seeks verified TSRTC data

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contents of the principal finance secretary’s report — on budgetary support to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) — are highly misplaced and vague, the Telangana High Court said on Tuesday, adding that jugglery of financial figures was improper, and bureaucrats are too clever in fudging figures. 

The court directed the corporation’s managing director in-charge to appear before it on Friday with authentic and verified information, including the government’s dues to the TSRTC and reimbursement claim amounts.

“When the state government is committed to spend Rs 100 crore for development of a city (Huzurnagar, where a bypoll was held recently) with a population of about 10 lakh, why can’t it allocate Rs 47 crore to fulfil four minimum demands of the striking employees of the state? Is the government interested in the city or the state?” the court asked.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, also impleaded the Central government in the case to respond on issues pending before it to divide assets and liabilities of the erstwhile APSRTC between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The court had earlier asked advocate general (AG) BS Prasad to inform it by Tuesday if the government was willing to release at least Rs 47 crore. In response, the AG said the state doesn’t owe a single pie to the TSRTC.

The bench pointed out that under budgetary allocation, the principal secretary did not mention the amount allocated for reimbursement. On the one hand, the government claims it has made all arrangements to augment the sufferings of the common man by providing maximum number of buses, but on the other hand, it extended holidays to educational institutions due to the strike, which itself was a contradictory statement, the bench said. 

The court made this observation while hearing a batch of petitions seeking, among other things, a direction to the government to form an independent committee on the TSRTC strike, and to take a decision on the striking employees’ grievances based on the committee’s recommendations. The bench posted the matter to Nov 1 for further hearing. The bench directed the in-charge managing director of TSRTC Sunil Sharma to appear before it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC elangana State Road Transport Corporation Telangana High Court APSRTC
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp