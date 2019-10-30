Home Cities Hyderabad

Pop art for all

Hyderabad Design Week saw a melange of installations and artworks, but it also brought architectural pieces by people on display in public spaces such as Khairatabad and Hitech City

Published: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the recently-concluded Hyderabad Design Week, young architect Takbir Fatima’s studio DesignAware was involved in crowd-sourcing design through multiple activities. “We encouraged people to get involved in creating installations in public spaces,” she shared. These activities are part of FLOCK pertaining to community-based workshops that helped participants create installations with pre-cut pieces. These architectural prototype pieces were geometric puzzles which attracted people so that they could build whatever they wanted from the loops and grooves. They just had to grab a piece and begin. Most of what the people design was exhibited at world Design Assembly at HICC. These are now permanently displayed as installations in public spaces.  While one installation is located at Khairatabad X Roads, the other is at the Gandhi statue island near Hitec City and the Fractals: Collective Intelligence is located at Gun Park, opposite Public Gardens gate (Patel statue circle).

  • raj kumar
    Good efforts keep it up if u need any kind of help pls contact me
    8 days ago reply
