Acidity means disease

Consume raw food for one meal and cooked food for the other," said prominent city nutritionist Sridevi Jasti.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Acidity breeds diseases. So keep you body in alkaline state. Avoid acid-forming foods such as cheese, meat, chicken. Increase your raw food consumption. Ideally, 70% of your nutrients should come from raw foods and the remaining 30 percent from cooked food. This may seem hard but remember that all fruits, vegetable juices, sprouts, soaked seeds and nuts are raw and count towards the 70 percent.

Consume raw food for one meal and cooked food for the other,” said prominent city nutritionist Sridevi Jasti. Three experts Dr. Manjula Anagani; Dr. Renuka Sreedevi Mudambi and  Sridevi Jasti,  spoke on women’s health touching up various topics at an event held by Ficci Ladies Organization FLO on Wednesday to a 60-plus audience.  Her team cooked “Green smoothies” and “Coconut Yogurt” and demonstrated how to have plant based food at home. Dr Renuka Sreedevi  Mudambi while speaking on Sustainable Health, Get Control of your family health told her audience to invest in family time. Do activities together with the family members. Have “Me Time”, invest in “Self Care”. Reevaluate yourself periodically.The last session was addressed by Dr Manjula Anagani.

